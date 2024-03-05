Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 19,799 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.