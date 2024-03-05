Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.