Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $756,000 Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

