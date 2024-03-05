Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $798,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Manitowoc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

About Manitowoc

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

