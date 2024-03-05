Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 3,993 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.