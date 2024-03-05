Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.