Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elme Communities worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.03%.

ELME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

