Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,280 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Vimeo worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vimeo

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.