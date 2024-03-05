Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TCN opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

A number of analysts have commented on TCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

