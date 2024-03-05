Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 27th

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Hub Group stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

