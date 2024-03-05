Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 27th

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

