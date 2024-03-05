Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,508,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 2,273,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,083.0 days.

Hulic Price Performance

HULCF stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Hulic has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Get Hulic alerts:

Hulic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.