Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,508,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 2,273,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,083.0 days.
Hulic Price Performance
HULCF stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Hulic has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.
Hulic Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hulic
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.