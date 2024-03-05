Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Shares of HUM opened at $346.83 on Tuesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

