Hyduke Energy Services (TSE:HYD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Hyduke Energy Services Inc (TSE:HYD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.02. Hyduke Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59,000 shares.

Hyduke Energy Services Stock Down 50.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.18. The company has a market cap of C$699,040.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Hyduke Energy Services Company Profile

Hyduke Energy Services Inc, an integrated oilfield services company, manufactures, distributes, and repairs oilfield equipment and supplies in Canada and internationally. The company's Manufacturing and Fabrication segment engages in the design, manufacture, refurbishment, and repair of land-based drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, drilling support equipment, workover support equipment, and storage tanks, as well as custom steel fabrication activities.

