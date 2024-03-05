Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hywin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYW opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Hywin has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hywin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hywin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hywin by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hywin by 75.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hywin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.

