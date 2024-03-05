iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$119,091.98 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98.
Shares of IAG opened at C$85.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$93.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.85%.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
