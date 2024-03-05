ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 1 year low of $104.19 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

