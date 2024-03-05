ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 115,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ICZOOM Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IZM opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. ICZOOM Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICZOOM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICZOOM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of ICZOOM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

