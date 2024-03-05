IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Cut to $88.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

NYSE:IDA opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in IDACORP by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

