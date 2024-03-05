IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IES were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IES by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $843,668.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,340,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,175 shares of company stock worth $14,059,084. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Up 0.3 %

IESC opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $115.18.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

