Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 559,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IKNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.32. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.