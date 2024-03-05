Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $86.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Immunocore Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Immunocore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,106,000 after buying an additional 217,920 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Immunocore by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

