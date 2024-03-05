Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IMNM. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. Immunome has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $27.82.
Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.
