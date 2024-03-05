Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,602,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 872,520 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $2,528,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 75,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

