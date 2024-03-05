Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$87.46.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$84.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$78.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.49. The stock has a market cap of C$45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$60.19 and a 52-week high of C$86.75.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.2223282 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

