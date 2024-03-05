Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $619.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 619 ($7.86) and last traded at GBX 619 ($7.86), with a volume of 81928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680.50 ($8.64).

Inchcape Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 684.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 698.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,200.00%.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.