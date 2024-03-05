Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMKTA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

