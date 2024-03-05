Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 590.78% and a negative net margin of 13,408.95%. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $58,140,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after buying an additional 1,210,720 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth about $23,180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,749,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

See Also

