Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Up 21.7% in February

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ INO opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

