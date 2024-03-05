Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,493,000.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $190.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Stories

