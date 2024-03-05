Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Down 11.2% in February

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of INSM opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.92. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

