Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Down 11.2% in February

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Insmed Stock Performance
Shares of INSM opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.92. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Articles
