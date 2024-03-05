Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insmed Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $53,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

