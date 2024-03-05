Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 449,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Macquarie cut Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $240.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.42.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
