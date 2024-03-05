Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock opened at $241.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $246.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.46 and its 200 day moving average is $159.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.