Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) COO Richard Wagner Sells 1,715 Shares

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $61,980.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $691.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insteel Industries Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 728,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 482,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 218,408 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 128,920 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

