Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,956.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,956.50 ($24.83) and last traded at GBX 1,952.50 ($24.78), with a volume of 36037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,941.50 ($24.64).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICP

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,734.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,533.09. The stock has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,521.43, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65.

(Get Free Report)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.