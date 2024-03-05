Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,956.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,956.50 ($24.83) and last traded at GBX 1,952.50 ($24.78), with a volume of 36037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,941.50 ($24.64).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
