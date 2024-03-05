International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAQ. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 80.2% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAQ opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.