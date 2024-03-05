Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.34.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.91 on Monday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.74%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

