Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $121.94

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and traded as high as $122.07. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $121.92, with a volume of 31,192 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

