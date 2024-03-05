Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Otter Tail worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Otter Tail by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

