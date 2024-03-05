Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Innospec worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innospec by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,471.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,021.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $115,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,113.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $1,208,471.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,021.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

