Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.29% of Kirby worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,118,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after buying an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $256,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,847. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

