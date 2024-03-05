Invesco Ltd. Has $13.09 Million Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 563,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.04% of Materialise worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTLS. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Materialise by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materialise by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Materialise by 231.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.27. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

