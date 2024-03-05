Invesco Ltd. Has $13.25 Million Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 538.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.05% of Cardlytics worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 600.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $241,825.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $241,825.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardlytics stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

