Invesco Ltd. Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,091,010 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.26% of Uniti Group worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,443,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 545,205 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4,568.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $11,433,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 42,622.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 368,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNIT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -333.31%.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.