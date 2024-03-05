Invesco Ltd. Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of Ciena worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 307,749 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,987,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ciena by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Ciena Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.