Invesco Ltd. Purchases 63,273 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Cousins Properties worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000.

CUZ stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.73%.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

