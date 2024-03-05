Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,803,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Amazon.com worth $5,822,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

