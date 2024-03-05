Invesco Ltd. Sells 133,574 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.