Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,149,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 276,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 65.9% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

